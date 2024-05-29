Yankees’ 3rd baseman DJ LeMahieu makes season debut batting 9th

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — DJ LeMahieu made his season debut for the New York Yankees on Tuesday night. Albeit in a spot in the batting order he hasn’t seen in awhile. With leadoff hitter Anthony Volpe on a 19-game hitting streak, manager Aaron Boone had LeMahieu batting ninth as the Yankees opened a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. It was the first time since March 31, 2019, at Baltimore, that LeMahieu was at the bottom of the lineup. Which is just fine to him.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.