Yankees’ 2B Torres leaves game after being hit on hand by pitch

HOUSTON (AP) — New York Yankees’ second baseman Gleyber Torres left a game against the Houston Astros after being hit on the right hand with a 93.1 mph fastball. Torres was plunked by Tayler Scott with one out in the seventh inning. He fell to the ground and writhed in a pain for a couple of minutes before being checked by a athletic trainer and trotting to first base. He remained in the game to start the bottom of the seventh but was replaced by Jahmai Jones during a mound visit with one out in the inning.

