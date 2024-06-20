Yankees 2B Gleyber Torres exits game versus Orioles due to right groin tightness

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres left Thursday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth inning because of tightness in his right groin. Torres committed his major-league leading 11th error when he failed to field a grounder by Jordan Westburg in the top of the fifth. Ben Rice was on deck when his spot in the lineup came up in the bottom half. A free agent at the end of the season, Torres has struggled this year. He hit his seventh homer in the second inning and is batting .221 with 28 RBIs.

