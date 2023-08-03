Yankees 1B Rizzo on IL due to post-concussion syndrome from pickoff play collision in May

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo was placed on the injured list on Thursday with post-concussion syndrome, a move that comes more than two months after he sustained a neck injury during a pickoff play. Rizzo and Yankees manager Aaron Boone said they believed the ailment stems from Rizzo’s collision with Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres in a pickoff attempt on May 28 at Yankee Stadium. Rizzo passed MLB’s concussion testing, but has hit just .172 with one homer in 169 at-bats since the incident. After the game against the Padres, Rizzo was batting .304 with 11 homers in 204 at-bats. Boone said Rizzo recently told the Yankees’ training staff that he was feeling foggy. He then underwent neurological testing that revealed cognitive impairment.

