Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo leaves game with injury to right lower arm after collision

BOSTON (AP) — Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo left Sunday night’s game against Boston in the seventh inning after colliding with Red Sox pitcher Brennan Bernardino on a play at first and falling hard on his right arm. Rizzo was charging down the line when first baseman Dominic Smith turned to throw to Bernardino, who was coming over to cover. The throw was a bit wide and Bernardino collided with Rizzo, who tumbled to the ground in foul territory after crossing the bag safely. He immediately grabbed his hand/wrist as he was rolling on the ground. The club said it was a lower right arm injury and he’d have more tests Monday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.