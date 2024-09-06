Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo gets warm reception in return to Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (AP) — The cheers started when Anthony Rizzo was introduced with the starting lineup for the New York Yankees. It was only the beginning. Rizzo was saluted with multiple standing ovations in his first game back at Wrigley Field since the first baseman was traded by the Chicago Cubs to New York in July 2021. Rizzo played for Chicago for nine-plus seasons, becoming one of the team’s most popular players during a wildly successful run for the franchise. With Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Báez anchoring a strong lineup, along with Jon Lester and Kyle Hendricks starring on the mound, Chicago won the 2016 World Series for the franchise’s first championship in 108 years.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.