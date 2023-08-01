Yanina Wickmayer upsets second-seeded Zhu Lin at the Prague Open

PRAGUE (AP) — Yanina Wickmayer has rallied to upset second-seeded Zhu Lin 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of the Prague Open. It was the first top-50 win for the Belgian since 2017 and came after Wickmayer reached the semifinals at the Poland Open where she lost to top-ranked Iga Swiatek. In another upset result, Yuan Yue advanced to the second round by eliminating third-seeded Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-2 in an all-Chinese match at the hard-court tournament.

