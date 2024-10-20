Yamil Asad scores his third goal of the season and Cincinnati beats the Union 2-1

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Yamil Asad scored his third goal of the season and Cincinnati added another score on an own goal to defeat the Philadelphia Union 2-1. Cincinnati (18-11-5), which was locked into the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, will play a best-of-three series against New York City FC in round one of the MLS playoffs. Philadelphia (9-15-10) needed a win to even have a chance at earning a playoff spot. Asad tied it at 1-all in first-half stoppage time after several failed clearances by Philadelphia. Cincinnati took a 2-1 lead in the first minute of the second half on an own goal.

