Yamamoto pitches 5 scoreless innings in rain-interrupted Dodger Stadium debut

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto gave up two hits over five scoreless innings for Los Angeles against the St. Louis Cardinals in his Dodger Stadium debut, bouncing back from a rough opening outing last week in South Korea. The 25-year-old right-hander pitched on both sides of a 35-minute pause for rain. He signed the richest contract for a pitcher in major league history in December, a $325 million, 12-year deal, then had an 8.38 spring-training ERA. Yamamoto got just three outs in his debut last week, allowing five runs, four hits and a walk in a 15-11 season-opening loss to San Diego.

