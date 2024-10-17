Yamamoto knows innings matter for Dodgers rotation that often lists TBA as probable pitcher

NEW YORK (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto knows innings matter for a decimated Los Angeles Dodgers rotation going into his Game 4 start against the New York Mets in the NL Championship Series. The 5-foot-10 right-hander is the last man standing from a projected rotation that once included Tyler Glasnow, Clayton Kershaw, Bobby Miller, James Paxton, Emmet Sheehan and Gavin Stone. All their seasons ended early because of injuries. Yamamoto started twice in the Division Series against San Diego, and July trade acquisition Jack Flaherty, Walker Buehler and opener Ryan Brasier once each. Yamamoto pitched five scoreless innings in the Game 5 clincher.

