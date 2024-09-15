Yamal scores twice as Barcelona beats Girona 4-1 to start league season with 5 straight wins

MADRID (AP) — Lamine Yamal has scored two goals in less than 10 minutes to lead Barcelona to its fifth straight victory to start the Spanish league. The double by the teenager and second-half goals by Dani Olmo and Pedri gave Barcelona a commanding 4-1 win at Catalan rival Girona. The victory keeps Barcelona’s lead over Real Madrid at four points. The 17-year-old Yamal opened the scoring after stealing the ball from a defender and a sending a close-range shot into the net in the 30th minute. He found the net again in the 37th after picking up a loose ball inside the area.

