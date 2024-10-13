Yamal leaves Spain squad with muscle strain and will miss game against Serbia

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Teenage standout Lamine Yamal has left Spain’s squad after he strained a muscle in his left leg. Yamal will miss Spain’s Nations League home game against Serbia on Tuesday. A day after the 17-year-old forward helped Spain beat Denmark 1-0, the Spanish soccer federation said Sunday that tests indicated the Barcelona star had strained a leg muscle and was being sent back to his club to avoid “the risk of injury.” Yamal was a key player in Spain’s triumph at this year’s European Championship. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente called up Atletico Madrid player Rodrigo Riquelme in Yamal’s place .

