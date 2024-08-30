Yamal and Williams to lead Spain in start of Nations League defense

MADRID (AP) — Euro 2024 stars Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are back on Spain’s squad to lead the start of its Nations League title defense. Coach Luis de la Fuente announced his squad list for the first two games of the competition. He stuck with the same block of players who won the European Championship in July when Yamal and Williams ignited the tournament. Spain visits Serbia on Sept. 5 and Switzerland on Sept. 8 to start the Nations League.

