Yamal and Williams among Spain’s title winners dominating AP’s team of the tournament at Euro 2024

BERLIN (AP) — Spanish players dominate the team of the tournament chosen by writers covering the European Championship for The Associated Press. There are five of Spain’s title-winners in there: Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Rodri, Dano Carvajal and Marc Cucurella. Host nation Germany provided the retiring Toni Kroos, Antonio Rudiger and Jamal Musiala while there’s an unlikely pick in hard-working Georgia striker Georges Mikautadze after a tournament where many of the high-profile center forwards disappointed. France center back William Saliba and Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa round off the team.

