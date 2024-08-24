Yamal and Lewandowski score to lead Barcelona to 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lamine Yamal has gotten the better of fellow Spain star Nico Williams as Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1 in the players’ first matchup since the two young talents led their nation to European Championship glory. Yamal opened the scoring before Robert Lewandowski provided the second goal to give Barcelona two wins in two games to start the Spanish league season. Teenager Yamal struck in the 24th minute with a curling shot that was reminiscent of Lionel Messi’s favorite moves. Oihan Sancet equalized in the 42nd by converting a penalty kick. Lewandowski scored his third goal of the new season in the 75th.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.