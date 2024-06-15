Yamal, 16, leads Spain’s new generation to 3-0 win over Croatia at Euro 2024

BERLIN (AP) — Lamine Yamal has became the youngest player to play at a European Championship as Spain’s new generation brushed aside Croatia’s challenge 3-0 win in their opening game in Berlin. Yamal, aged 16 years, 338 days, also became the youngest to set up a goal at the tournament when he crossed for Dani Carvajal to score Spain’s third goal before the break. The 21-year-old Nico Williams starred on the other flank for Spain, which is going for its fourth European title. Midfielder Fabián Ruiz scored one goal and set up the opener for captain Álvaro Morata in a dominant performance from the team in red.

