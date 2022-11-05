Yale scores 52 in first half, beats Brown 69-17

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Nolan Grooms threw three touchdown passes and Yale scored twice after turnovers in a 35-point second quarter on its way to a 69-17 victory over Brown on Saturday.

Brown (3-5, 1-4 Ivy League) had turnovers on its final three first-half possessions. Two were turned into touchdowns, one on Reid Nickerson’s strip of Aidan Gilman that Hamilton Moore returned 19 yards for a score and the other on Joseph Vaughn’s 75-yard pick-6 with 22 seconds left in the half for a 52-3 lead.

Grooms was 12-of-16 passing for 205 yards and the Bulldogs ran for 337 yards. Tre Peterson rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns, including a 53-yarder in the third quarter for a 66-3 lead.

Brown’s Aidan Gilman, who was the league’s offensive player of the week after a win over Penn last week, was 24-of-36 passing for 150 yards and two interceptions. Will Jarvis threw a touchdown pass to Wes Rockett in the final quarter.

The last time the Bulldogs (6-2, 4-1) scored 60-plus points was in 2003 against Towson (62) and the 69 points were the most since 1930. The Yale record is 89 points against Vermont in 1929. The 69 points are the most given up in Brown history.

Yale’s win was its fifth in a row over the Bears.

