Yale defeats Harvard 23-18, creating three-way tie for Ivy League championship

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Nolan Grooms threw the go-ahead touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and Yale defeated Harvard 23-18, creating a three-way tie for the Ivy League championship. The 139th edition of The Game featured a wild fourth quarter in which FCS No. 19 Harvard scored two touchdowns to take the lead, only to see Yale go back ahead on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Grooms to David Pantelis with a little under six minutes remaining. The Crimson reached the Yale 29-yard line on their final drive, but Abu Kamara sacked Harvard quarterback Jaden Craig for an 11-yard loss on first down and Craig wound up throwing incomplete on fourth down.

