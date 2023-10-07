Yale, DB Guyton lock down Dartmouth comeback bid in 31-24 win

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Nolan Grooms threw two touchdowns and Sean Guyton recorded two interceptions and his late pick preserved Yale’s 31-24 win over Dartmouth. Trailing by the game’s final margin, the Big Green held Yale to three-and-out. On the Dartmouth drive; however, Guyton picked off Jackson Proctor with 2:14 left at the Big Green end of the field and ran out the clock. Yale took the lead for good when Grooms thew a 69-yard touchdown to Ryan Lindley with 6:04 left. Quarterback Nick Howard ran for 87 yards and two touchdowns for Dartmouth.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.