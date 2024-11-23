Yale beats Harvard 34-29 in the 140th playing of The Game; Crimson claims a share of Ivy title

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Grant Jordan passed for 287 yards and two touchdowns, Joshua Pitsenberger had touchdowns receiving and rushing, and Yale beat Harvard 34-29 in the 140th playing of The Game. Yale has won six of the last eight games with Harvard in the third-most played rivalry in college football. Harvard has not won a series game at home since 2014. Harvard clinched a share of the league title with Dartmouth and Columbia. The Big Green have 22 titles, the Crimson 19 and the Lions secured their first since 1961. Pitsenberger had a key fourth-quarter touchdown when he came out of the backfield to catch a short pass on the left side and then cut back four different defenders to race to the right side of the end zone.

