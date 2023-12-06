Yadier Molina gets front-office job with the St. Louis Cardinals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Yadier Molina will remain with the St. Louis Cardinals as a special assistant to basebal chief John Mozeliak after the longtime catcher wrapped up his 19-year big league career in 2022. The 41-year-old Molina was a 10-time All-Star and nine-time Gold Glove winner who played all 2,224 games of his career for St. Louis. That included 2,184 games behind the plate, the most by any catcher for one team in major league history. Mozeliak said that Molina will help at the major league level as well as spend time with the Cardinals’ minor league teams.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.