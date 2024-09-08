Y.E. Yang denies Bernhard Langer in a playoff and wins first PGA Tour Champions title

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Y.E. Yang is a winner for the first time on the PGA Tour Champions. Yang made a 6-foot par putt on the last hole for a 66 that forced a playoff with 67-year-old Bernhard Langer. Yang then won the Ascension Charity Classic with a 10-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole. Langer was trying to win for the 18th consecutive season on the PGA Tour Champions. He made a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 64 to get into the playoff. Stewart Cink lost a late lead in his bid to win a second straight tournament.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.