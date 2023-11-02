Xfinity Series winds down to final 4 drivers at Phoenix Raceway

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — John Hunter Nemechek went down so he could climb back up. The second-generation NASCAR driver is headed back to the Cup Series next year after working his way up from the Truck Series. With a win Saturday at Phoenix Raceway, Nemechek would add another Xfinity Series championship to the family trophy case. The championship will come down to a final four of Nemechek, Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer and Sam Mayer at Phoenix’s dogleg oval mile. Allgaier is seeking his first Xfinity title after several close finishes.

