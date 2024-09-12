Xavi’s Barcelona was whipped twice by Girona last season so Flick’s team is looking for revenge

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Girona stunned Barcelona last season by dealing its fellow Catalan club a pair of 4-2 losses in the Spanish league as it exploded as one of Europe’s surprise packages. Those defeats played a part in the downfall of coach Xavi Hernández. But Barcelona clicking under replacement Hansi Flick and leads the league after winning all four of its games. On Sunday, Barcelona will head north to play at Girona. Girona lost several of its top players in the summer while bringing in others. It has won its last two games by a combined 6-0.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.