Xavier’s Souley Boum is savoring his only March Madness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Souley Boum is savoring every moment of his one and only season at Xavier. He chose the school because he believed it would give him his best chance to play in the NCAA Tournament. The All-Big East first-team pick leads the Musketeers into a Midwest Region semifinal against Texas on Friday in Kansas City, Missouri. Xavier itself might not be at the Sweet 16 if it weren’t for the addition of Boum. He is the Big East’s second-leading scorer at better than 16 points per game and has elevated a program that won the NIT a year ago.

