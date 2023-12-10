Xavier takes fifth straight against Cincinnati, beating the Bearcats 84-79

CINCINNATI (AP) — Quincy Olivari scored 27 points, Dayvion McKnight scored 20 points and Xavier won its fifth straight against Cincinnati, beating the Bearcats 84-79. True freshman backup Jizzle James scored 14 of his season-high 19 points in the first-half for the Bearcats. Abou Ousmane’s layup with 13:03 left broke a 49-all tie and Xavier held off Cincinnati from there. The Bearcats went on a 14-5 run to start the second half and took their first lead of the game, 41-40, with 16:10 remaining. Xavier responded to outscore Cincinnati 17-6 over the next five minutes and led 57-47 with 11:24 left to post its biggest lead of the night to that point.

