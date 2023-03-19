Xavier shows off proficient passing, assist rate vs. Pitt

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Xavier spent the first half of its 84-73 NCAA Tournament win over Pittsburgh sharing the ball at an incredible rate. The Musketeers tallied 17 assists on their 19 first-half baskets. That amounted to a rate of better than 89%. And it helped them build a 48-34 margin at the break in the second-round matchup. They finished the game with 22 assists. Colby Jones finished with seven assists, Souley Boum had five, and Adam Kunkel and Jack Nunge each had three.

