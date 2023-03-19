Xavier posts high assist rate in 1st half vs. Pitt in NCAAs

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Xavier spent the first half of its Sunday matchup with Pittsburgh in the NCAA Tournament sharing the ball at an incredible rate. The Musketeers tallied 17 assists on their 19 first-half baskets. That amounted to a rate of better than 89%. And it helped them build a 48-34 margin at the break in the second-round matchup. Souley Boum and Colby Jones each had four assists. Xavier shot 52.8% in the first half. Adam Kunkel had 15 points on 5-for-5 shooting from behind the arc in the half.

