Xavier Lankford propels Alabama A&M to 56-12 romp over winless Bethune-Cookman

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Xavier Lankford threw a touchdown pass and ran for three scores to power Alabama A&M to a 56-12 victory over winless Bethune-Cookman. Lankford had short touchdown runs early in the first and second quarters to guide Alabama A&M (3-3, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) to a 14-0 lead. Cam’Ron Ransom’s 15-yard touchdown run came with 7:05 left before halftime, but Bethune-Cookman (0-6, 0-2) trailed by eight after the point-after kick was missed. Lankford followed with a 44-yard scoring strike to DeQuadrion Welch. Amarie Jones fumbled the kickoff and Mohamed Bakayoko recovered at the Wildcats’ 30-yard line. Donovan Eaglin covered it all on a first-down run and Alabama A&M led 28-6 at halftime.

