Xavier Johnson scores 32 points, Southern Illinois holds off Oklahoma State 70-68

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Xavier Johnson scored 32 points and Southern Illinois held off Oklahoma State for a 70-68 victory. Oklahoma State (3-5) trailed by as many as 10 points in the second half, but tied it three times inside the final four minutes. Javon Small’s two free throws for the Cowboys knotted it for the final time, 66-66. Clarence Rupert’s three-point play for Southern Illinois (6-2) made it 69-66.Small added two more free throws with 17 seconds left to pull to 69-68, but he missed a layup and Quion Williams missed a jumper on the Cowboys’ final possession.

