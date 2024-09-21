Xavier Brown leads way with 171 yards, Virginia runs over Coastal Carolina in 43-24 win

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Virginia’s Xavier Brown ran for 171 yards on nine carries as the Cavaliers ran all over Coastal Carolina for a 43-24 win in a rare road game at a Group of Five school. The Cavaliers ran for 384 yards, the first time they have gained more than 300 yards in a game since 2018. The three wins match the Cavaliers’ win total in each of coach Tony Elliott’s first two seasons at Virginia. The Cavaliers forced a fumble on the opening kickoff that led to a touchdown three plays later and had an interception later in the first quarter that led to another TD. The Cavaliers scored on their next five possessions.

