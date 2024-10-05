Xaviah Bascon runs for 2 TDs, Harvard beats FCS No. 16 New Hampshire 28-23

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Xaviah Bascon had two 1-yard touchdown runs, Scott Woods II had four receptions for 93 yards — including a 65-yard TD — and Harvard beat New Hampshire 28-23. Bascon’s second TD run gave Harvard a 21-16 lead with 5:11 left in the third quarter and Charles DePrima pulled the hand off on a zone-read and raced around the left end for a 16-yard TD run to make it a 12-point game with 11:15 to play. New Hampshire (3-2) had won three games in a row following a season-opening 57-3 road loss to UCF of the Big 12. Harvard (2-1) is 8-0 all time against the Wildcats, including a 46-0 victory in the most recent matchup between the programs — 31,002 days ago, on Nov. 18, 1939.

