Xavi won’t continue at Barcelona after this season, citing ‘lack of respect’ and mental fatigue

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Xavi Hernández says he won’t continue as Barcelona’s coach after this season. Xavi announced his decision minutes after Barcelona lost to Villarreal 5-3 in the Spanish league. It is 10 points adrift of leader Real Madrid. Xavi says, “I think it is necessary.” Xavi returned to coach Barcelona in November 2021. He led it to the Spanish league title last season. He has a contract through the end of next season. He cited mental and emotional fatigue among the reasons he did not want to continue.

