Xavi wins his last game as Barcelona coach in final round of Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Xavi Hernández has ended his stint as Barcelona coach with a 2-1 win at Sevilla in the final round of the Spanish league. Robert Lewandowski and Fermin López scored for Barcelona. The Catalan club had announced Friday it was parting ways with the former midfield great with a year left on his contract. Barcelona had already clinched second place and a spot in the lucrative Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia next season. It finished the year with four consecutive victories.

