Xavi will stay with Barcelona for another season, AP sources say. Coach had planned to leave

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Coach Xavi Hernández will stay with Barcelona for another year after all. He has agreed with the club to finish his contract to 2025 after having decided to quit at the end of the season. The decision was confirmed to The Associated Press by two people with knowledge of the agreement. They spoke anonymously there were not authorized to speak publicly about the deal. Barcelona was yet to make it official. The decision comes three days after a 3-2 loss to Real Madrid that all but ended the team’s chances of winning a title.

