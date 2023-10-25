Xavi Simons scores one goal and sets up another as Leipzig beats Red Star Belgrade 3-1

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Xavi Simons has scored a spectacular goal and set up another to propel Leipzig to a 3-1 win over Red Star Belgrade as the German team took a step closer to the Champions League knockout stages. The 20-year-old Dutch midfielder on loan from Paris Saint-Germain assisted on David Raum’s opener in the 12th minute and curled a shot into the top-right corner from outside the box in the 59th. Leipzig stays second in Group G with the win but moves five points clear of third place.

