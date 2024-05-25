Xavi says Barcelona president will have to explain why he won’t continue as coach

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Xavi says he is leaving Barcelona with a sense of pride for having done his best and it will be up to club president Joan Laporta to explain why he is going. The former Barcelona midfielder has given his first news conference since the club announced he won’t continue next season. He says his leaves with a “clear conscience” after winning the Spanish league last season, even if this campaign has been a disappointment. Xavi’s departure comes just one month after he went back on a previous decision he made in January to leave the club this summer.

