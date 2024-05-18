Xavi denies reports that Barcelona’s leadership is considering firing him

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Xavi Hernández has denied reports in Spanish media outlets that Barcelona’s leadership is considering firing the coach for having said that the club’s poor finances will impede it from competing with Real Madrid. Xavi says he doesn’t know who inside the club could possibly be behind those reports. He says “the club has transmitted to me that I should stay calm and continue working.” Barcelona club president Joan Laporta is reportedly upset that Xavi had said that the club’s debut and high pay roll will hurt its chances to sign players in the summer to improve on a squad that lost the Spanish league title to Madrid.

