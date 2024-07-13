Xander Bogaerts returns to the Padres’ lineup after being sidelined by a broken shoulder

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts has been activated from the disabled list in time to start and bat fifth in the opener of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves. Bogaerts had been sidelined with a broken left shoulder. He was hurt when he landed awkwardly on a diving attempt at Ronald Acuña Jr.’s RBI infield single in Atlanta on May 20. He is batting .219 with four homers and 14 RBIs.

