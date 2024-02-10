Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen beats Bayern 3-0 to open up 5-point Bundesliga lead

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Alex Grimaldo scored as Bayer Leverkusen beat Bayern Munich 3-0 on Saturday to open up a five-point lead in the Bundesliga. It was Leverkusen’s 31st game this season without a loss in all competitions. Right back Josip Stanisic popped up at the far post to score off Robert Andrich’s cross in the 18th minute after Bayern seemed to be taken by surprise by Leverkusen’s quick throw-in routine. Stanisic is on loan from Bayern. Leverkusen made it 2-0 with an incisive counter early in the second half finished by Grimaldo. Jeremie Frimpong added a third in stoppage time after goalkeeper Manuel Neuer had gone up for a Bayern corner.

