Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen moves 10 points clear atop Bundesliga with 10 rounds to go

BERLIN (AP) — Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen has taken a small step toward winning the Bundesliga title with a 2-0 derby win at 10-man Cologne. Goals from Jeremie Frimpong and Álex Grimaldo in each half helped Leverkusen capitalize on Bayern Munich’s 2-2 draw at Freiburg on Friday to move 10 points clear at the top with 10 rounds remaining. Referee Tobias Stieler was busy from the start. He sent off Cologne’s Jan Thielmann after a VAR review in the 14th minute for stepping on the back of Granit Xhaka’s ankle. Hoffenheim was to play Werder Bremen later.

