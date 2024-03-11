Xabi Alonso won’t dare say it but Bayer Leverkusen is closing in on the Bundesliga title

BERLIN (AP) — Xabi Alonso doesn’t yet dare speak of winning the Bundesliga but his team is playing like a champion inexorably closing in on the German title. Bayer Leverkusen passed its latest test Sunday with a mature performance in a 2-0 win over Wolfsburg. Leverkusen is unbeaten in 36 games across all competitions this season. It’s a German record. The team is 10 points ahead of 11-time defending champion Bayern with nine rounds remaining. But Alonso is refusing to speak about the title just yet. His reluctance is merited as Leverkusen has endured a number of painful near misses, finishing runner-up in 2011, 2002, 2000, 1999 and 1997.

