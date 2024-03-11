Xabi Alonso won’t dare say it but Bayer Leverkusen is closing in on the Bundesliga title

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Leverkusen's head coach Xabi Alonso gestures during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfL Wolfsburg at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Sunday, March 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

BERLIN (AP) — Xabi Alonso doesn’t yet dare speak of winning the Bundesliga but his team is playing like a champion inexorably closing in on the German title. Bayer Leverkusen passed its latest test Sunday with a mature performance in a 2-0 win over Wolfsburg. Leverkusen is unbeaten in 36 games across all competitions this season. It’s a German record. The team is 10 points ahead of 11-time defending champion Bayern with nine rounds remaining. But Alonso is refusing to speak about the title just yet. His reluctance is merited as Leverkusen has endured a number of painful near misses, finishing runner-up in 2011, 2002, 2000, 1999 and 1997.

