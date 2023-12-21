Xabi Alonso taking Bayer Leverkusen to unprecedented heights in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Xabi Alonso has transformed Bayer Leverkusen from a relegation candidate to unbeaten Bundesliga leader in just over a year since taking over. Alonso’s team won 22 of its 35 games in the Bundesliga in 2023. It’s a club record within a calendar year. Alonso was untested as a coach at a major club until Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes entrusted him with the team in October last year. Leverkusen was second from bottom in the Bundesliga at the time. Now it’s four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and on Wednesday it also set a German record for the longest unbeaten run since the start of the season. Leverkusen hasn’t lost any of its 25 games across all competitions this season.

