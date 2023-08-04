Xabi Alonso signs a contract extension as coach of Bayer Leverkusen after a strong first season

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso has extended his contract as coach of German club Bayer Leverkusen through to 2026 after a strong first season led to speculation linking him with some of Europe’s top teams. Alonso took over Leverkusen in October when it was second-to-last in the Bundesliga. The team finished the season in sixth and reached the semifinals of the Europa League. Alonso won the Champions League as a player with Liverpool and Real Madrid and the World Cup with Spain.

