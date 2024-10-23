Xabi Alonso shows Leverkusen’s depth with 8 changes in 1-1 draw with Brest

GUINGAMP, France (AP) — Xabi Alonso suggested Bayer Leverkusen’s 1-1 draw with Brest in the Champions League was a sign of the team’s strength in depth after staying unbeaten despite making eight changes to the lineup. Leverkusen missed a chance to make it three wins from three games in the Champions League in a game where it seemed Alonso was trying to balance the team’s European ambitions with the defense of the Bundesliga title it won for the first time last season. Alonso may have to make do without Amine Adli after the Moroccan attacking midfielder went off hurt following a heavy tackle from Brest’s Soumaïla Coulibaly.

