Xabi Alonso seeks to get Bayer Leverkusen focused again after a rare Bundesliga loss

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen have experienced almost everything in soccer over the last year. Having to rebound from a loss, not so much. Leverkusen goes into Saturday’s game against Hoffenheim having lost its last league game 3-2 to Leipzig. It was the first Bundesliga game Leverkusen had lost since May 2023. Coach Alonso says he’s trying to restore concentration and focus that seemed to be lacking in a game where Leverkusen had 27 shots but Leipzig’s sudden, incisive counterattacks made the difference.

