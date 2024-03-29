Xabi Alonso says he is staying with Bayer Leverkusen in end to Liverpool and Bayern speculation

Xabi Alonso will stay as coach of Bayer Leverkusen. That ends speculation linking him with the soon-to-be vacant Liverpool and Bayern Munich jobs. Alonso says “this is the right place for me to be, to develop as a coach.” Alonso’s Leverkusen team is on course for its first German title. It is 10 points clear in the Bundesliga with eight games remaining. Leverkusen is still unbeaten in all competitions this season. That record has made Alonso one of the most sought-after coaches in world soccer. He has two more seasons left on his contract at Leverkusen.

