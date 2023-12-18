Xabi Alonso and Leverkusen aim to take unbeaten run into 2024. Record-breaker Kane is close behind

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso and his Bayer Leverkusen team have already secured top spot in the Bundesliga for the winter break. Now they need one more good result to take their record unbeaten run into the new year. Even Harry Kane’s formidable scoring run hasn’t been able to get Bayern Munich into its usual top spot. Leverkusen’s 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern’s 3-0 win over Stuttgart left Leverkusen with a four-point lead. Now Leverkusen hosts Bochum on Wednesday and Bayern visits Wolfsburg in the last round before the three-week break.

