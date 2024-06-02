X-rays negative on Phillies left-hander Ranger Suárez after he was hit by a line drive

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — X-rays were negative on the left hand of Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suárez, who left the win against the St. Louis Cardinals after he was hit by a line drive in the second inning. Suárez said through an interpreter after the Phillies’ 6-1 victory that “everything is good.” He left with a bruised left hand after he was drilled by a 106.1 mph line drive off the bat of Alec Burleson in the second inning. Suárez said the ball hit him on the part of the thumb that is more muscle than bone. There’s inflammation and he said he would know in a couple of days whether he will be able to make his next scheduled start.

