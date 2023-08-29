X marks the spot as Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. return for one more season

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The Pac-12 Conference is loaded with talented quarterbacks. Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. are just two of them and they share some similarities. Both are 23-year-old potential Heisman Trophy contenders who played elsewhere before heading to the Pacific Northwest. Nix left Auburn and Penix left Indiana. Both had huge years at their new schools a year ago. Now Nix is set for his final season with No. 15 Oregon and Penix is about to do the same for No. 10 Washington.

